The Sunderland AFC player ratings from Wycombe Wanderers

Phil Smith's Sunderland AFC player ratings: Who shone and struggled in Wycombe defeat?

Sunderland lost out to Wycombe Wanderers in Phil Parkinson’s first game in charge – but how did their players perform?

By Phil Smith
Saturday, 19th October 2019, 3:43 pm
Updated Saturday, 19th October 2019, 5:12 pm

Darius Charles’ first-half strike was enough for the Chairboys as they picked up another three points, while consigning the Black Cats to a third defeat of the season. But how did individuals fare in Parkinson’s first game in charge? Scroll down and click through the pages to see how our chief Sunderland AFC writer, Phil Smith, rated the individual displays on show at Adams Park:

1. Lee Burge

Had no chance with the opening goal and made a couple of smart stops. Acquitted himself well enough on his first league start. 6

2. Conor McLaughlin

Defended well enough and was rarely beaten down his side. Little chance to get forward. 5

3. Jordan Willis

Handled a physical Wycombe side better than anyone, and at least tried to bring the ball out and build pressure towards the end of the second half. 6

4. Joel Lynch

Looked fortunate to get away with an error in the first half when almost giving away a penalty. Defended better in the second half but couldn’t produce much in possession, Sunderland clearly favouring a direct style. 5

