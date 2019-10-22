Phil Smith's Sunderland AFC player ratings: Who shone and struggled in thumping Tranmere win?
Phil Parkinson’s first home game ended in a comfortable Sunderland win over Tranmere Rovers – but how did the Black Cats’ players perform?
Tuesday, 22nd October 2019, 8:47 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 22nd October 2019, 9:43 pm
A fine first-half performance saw the hosts register a thumping win at the Stadium of Light, handing Parkinson his first three points since joining the club. But which players caught the eye in the dominant performance? Scroll down and click through the pages to see how our chief Sunderland AFC writer, Phil Smith, rated the individual performances in the League One triumph: