Phil Smith's Sunderland AFC player ratings: Who shone and struggled in thumping Tranmere win?

Phil Parkinson’s first home game ended in a comfortable Sunderland win over Tranmere Rovers – but how did the Black Cats’ players perform?

By Phil Smith
Tuesday, 22nd October 2019, 8:47 pm
Updated Tuesday, 22nd October 2019, 9:43 pm

A fine first-half performance saw the hosts register a thumping win at the Stadium of Light, handing Parkinson his first three points since joining the club. But which players caught the eye in the dominant performance? Scroll down and click through the pages to see how our chief Sunderland AFC writer, Phil Smith, rated the individual performances in the League One triumph:

1. Lee Burge

Didn’t have a great deal to do but made the saves required with minimum fuss. Positive in his distribution and constantly looked to spring his forward players clear when possible. 6

Photo: FRANK REID

2. Luke O'Nien

Dropped back into defence and though there was little need to do much in the final third, he defended resolutely enough and when moved upfield late on, showed great determination to gather a long ball and keep it alive in the run-up to Grigg’s goal. Scored a fine diving header late on. 7

Photo: FRANK REID 2019

3. Jordan Willis

Finally got the clean sheet his good performances at the heart of defence have deserved. Strong in the air again, managed the game intelligently and never caught out. 7

Photo: FRANK REID

4. Joel Lynch

Strong and composed, showing good poise in possession too. A much needed clean sheet and his partnership with Willis will no doubt be one that Parkinson relies on. 7

Photo: FRANK REID

