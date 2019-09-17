Who impressed and struggled for Sunderland against Rotherham United

Phil Smith's Sunderland AFC player ratings: Who shone and struggled in Rotherham stalemate?

Sunderland were forced to share the spoils with Rotherham United at the Stadium of Light – but how did their players perform in the clash?

By Phil Smith
Tuesday, 17th September 2019, 22:56 pm

A missed Aiden McGeady penalty proved costly for the Black Cats, as they saw Marc McNulty’s early strike cancelled-out by Jake Hastie after the interval. And on a mixed evening for Sunderland, there were some promising – and some disappointing – performances among the squad. Scroll down and click through the pages to see how our Sunderland AFC writer, Phil Smith, rated the individual performances against the Millers:

1. Jon McLaughlin - 5

A mixed evening. Fortunate to get away with a moment of indecision coming off his line in the first half. Made one fine block from Hastie but couldn’t do it again when the Rangers loanee equalised. 5

2. Conor McLaughlin - 5

Had a difficult night against Jake Hastie, who was a constant threat and worthy of his equalising goal. Taken off for the final 20 as Chris Maguire entered the action. 5

3. Denver Hume - 6

Didn’t get forward as much as he would have liked, but few moments of danger in what was a sound defensive display. 6

4. Marc McNulty - 7

Subbed relatively early in the second half with Sunderland struggling for presence. His running off the shoulder had been excellent in the first period, scoring the first and helping to win the penalty that should have put his team in complete control. 7

