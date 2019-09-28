Phil Smith's Sunderland AFC player ratings: Who shone and struggled in narrow MK Dons win?
Sunderland returned to winning ways in League One with a home triumph over MK Dons – but how did their players fare?
Saturday, 28th September 2019, 16:27 pm
Updated
Saturday, 28th September 2019, 17:12 pm
First-half goals from Max Power and Luke O’Nien helped the Black Cats on their way to victory, with Jordan Bowery’s scrambled effort proving merely a consolation. But how did Sunderland’s players perform? Phil Smith has dished out his player ratings, with some promising outings and some instances where improvement is needed. Scroll down and click through the pages to see who shone – and struggled – against MK Dons: