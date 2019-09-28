Who shone and struggled for Sunderland against MK Dons?

Phil Smith's Sunderland AFC player ratings: Who shone and struggled in narrow MK Dons win?

Sunderland returned to winning ways in League One with a home triumph over MK Dons – but how did their players fare?

By Phil Smith
Saturday, 28th September 2019, 16:27 pm
Updated Saturday, 28th September 2019, 17:12 pm

First-half goals from Max Power and Luke O’Nien helped the Black Cats on their way to victory, with Jordan Bowery’s scrambled effort proving merely a consolation. But how did Sunderland’s players perform? Phil Smith has dished out his player ratings, with some promising outings and some instances where improvement is needed. Scroll down and click through the pages to see who shone – and struggled – against MK Dons:

1. Jon McLaughlin

Will be frustrated with the goal that got MK Dons back into it, unable to gather a cross that was turned over the line. Responded well and made a couple of good interventions. 5

2. Conor McLaughlin

Produced a fine assist for Luke O’Nien, playing a good ball into a dangerous area. Is improving in his favoured position and is allowing Ross to deploy Luke O’Nien further forward. 6

3. Laurens De Bock

Lasted 63 minutes after his exertions at Bramall Lane and delivered another convincing defensive display. Looks a good addition. Almost landed an assist too when Luke O’Nien thumped a good cross off the post. 7

4. Joel Lynch

Another strong showing at the back, particularly impressive with so little minutes and so soon off the back of a mammoth effort at Bramall Lane. Composed, mature and convincing. 8

