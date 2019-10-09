Who shone and struggled for Sunderland AFC against Grimsby Town?

Phil Smith's Sunderland AFC player ratings: Who shone and struggled in Grimsby Town cup clash?

Sunderland kicked-off their leasing.com Trophy campaign with victory over Grimsby Town – but who stood out for the Black Cats?

By Phil Smith
Wednesday, 9th October 2019, 08:00 am

Goals from Duncan Watmore, Marc McNulty and Will Grigg handed Sunderland – who were led by James Fowler following the dismissal of Jack Ross – a 3-2 victory over the League Two side. It was far from a routine victory, so how did the Black Cats’ individuals perform? Scroll down and click through the pages to see how our Sunderland AFC writer – Phil Smith – rated their performances:

1. Lee Burge

Not a great deal he could have done about either goal but got away with one poor headed clearance. A stunning early kick should have led to an opening goal. 6

2. Bali Mumba

Easy to see why he’s been identified as a right back candidate, comfortable carrying the ball and driving into space in front of him. Too careless in possession on this occasion and couldn’t stop the cross that led to Grimsby’s equaliser. 5

3. Joel Lynch

A mature performance, using the ball smartly and dominating in the air. Another step towards match fitness. 6

4. Brandon Taylor

Dealt well enough with possession on his senior debut. Lost Green for the opening goal but it was a stunning cross from substitute Jake Hessenthaler. 6

