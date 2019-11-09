Phil Smith's Sunderland AFC player ratings: Who shone and struggled in frustrating Gillingham draw?

Aiden McGeady’s first-half strike was cancelled out by Oliver Lee after the interval, with Phil Parkinson’s side now facing the prospect of a replay against the Gills in the coming weeks.
But who shone and who struggled for the Black Cats against their League One rivals? Phil Smith has dished out his player ratings, with some mixed marks. Scroll down and click through the pages to see how he rated the players:
1. Jon McLaughlin
A major error to allow the away side to level, dropping a free-kick over the line that had been fired straight at him. In fairness, none of his team-mates came out of the traps in the second half and he made a fine stop to deny Oliver Lee later in the half. The error will not have helped his cause, however, with Lee Burge fit again to take a place on the bench. 4
2. Conor McLaughlin
Almost forced a winner after playing a good one-two with substitute McNulty, but unable to get forward much otherwise. Penalised for the early second-half foul that led to the equaliser. 5
3. Jordan Willis
Battled well in the air and particularly in the first half, ensured the long balls from the visiting side had little influence. 6
4. Joel Lynch
Fortunate late on when Hanlan got past him and fired a cross just too strong for the onrushing Oliver Lee. Otherwise comfortably and dominant in the air, Gillingham’s emphasis on set pieces bringing little reward. 6
