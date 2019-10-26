Who shone and struggled for Sunderland at Shrewsbury Town?

Phil Smith's Sunderland AFC player ratings: Who shone and struggled in disappointing Shrewsbury defeat?

Sunderland slipped to a third defeat in four games as they were beaten by Shrewsbury Town – but how did their players perform?

By Phil Smith
Saturday, 26th October 2019, 5:16 pm

Jason Cummings’ first half strike was enough for the hosts, with Phil Parkinson’s side now winless in their last three away game. But who shone and struggled for the Black Cats at the Montgomery Waters Meadow? Our chief Sunderland AFC writer, Phil Smith, has dished out his player ratings – scroll down and click through the pages to see how he rated the individual performances:

1. Lee Burge

Had no chance with the goal from Cummings, rooted to the spot as he converted a fine early finish. Made a smart stop from the same player soon after, and appears to have suffered some very bad luck with an injury, replaced at the break by McLaughlin. 6

2. Luke O'Nien

Almost found an equaliser late on, showing fantastic desire to get on the end of a deflected cross and head onto the post. Rarely beaten defensively but not at his most threatening in possession. 6

3. Joel Lynch

Steady enough at the heart of a defence that overall gave very little up throughout the game, but gifted the opposition a soft goal against the run of play. 6

4. Denver Hume

Got into some excellent attacking positions and attacked space well, but couldn’t quite deliver the final ball that his team needed. 6

