Who impressed for Sunderland at Bolton Wanderers?

Phil Smith's Sunderland AFC player ratings: Who shone and struggled in Bolton draw?

Sunderland could only salvage a draw against winless Bolton Wanderers – but how did their players perform in the North West?

By Phil Smith
Saturday, 21st September 2019, 17:11 pm
Updated Saturday, 21st September 2019, 17:12 pm

A much-improved Bolton side almost ran out victors courtesy of Jack Hobbs’ second-half strike, only for Aiden McGeady’s late penalty to ruin their party and ensure the spoils were shared. And following the stalemate our Sunderland AFC writer, Phil Smith, has dished out his player ratings – with some low marks awarded to some players. Scroll down and click through the pages to see who shone – and who struggled – at the University of Bolton Stadium:

1. Jon McLaughlin - 6

Badly let down by his defence for a soft, soft set piece goal. Hardly called into action otherwise but still waiting for his first league clean sheet. 6

2. Luke O'Nien - 6

Made a decent fist of being played in a very unfamiliar left-back role during the second half, and did offer an outlet in the first. 6

3. Tom Flanagan - 5

Missed a number of big opportunities at set pieces and looked uncomfortable in possession. 5

4. Jordan Willis - 6

Sunderland’s most convincing defender again, dealing with balls over the top and into the channel as well as anyone. Tentative in possession, though the movement in front of him wasn’t great. 6

