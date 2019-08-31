Phil Smith's Sunderland AFC player ratings: Who shone and struggled at Peterborough?
Sunderland fell to a heavy defeat at Peterborough United – but how did their players perform in the clash?
By Phil Smith
Saturday, 31 August, 2019, 17:06
A Marcus Maddison brace and a strike from Josh Knight condemned the Black Cats to a first defeat of the term, while Jack Ross’ side saw two players sent-off. But how did Phil Smith rate the individual performances? Scroll down and click through the pages to see who shone – and struggled – for the Black Cats at the Weston Homes Stadium: