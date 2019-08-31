Who shone and struggled for Sunderland against Peterborough?

Phil Smith's Sunderland AFC player ratings: Who shone and struggled at Peterborough?

Sunderland fell to a heavy defeat at Peterborough United – but how did their players perform in the clash?

By Phil Smith
Saturday, 31 August, 2019, 17:06

A Marcus Maddison brace and a strike from Josh Knight condemned the Black Cats to a first defeat of the term, while Jack Ross’ side saw two players sent-off. But how did Phil Smith rate the individual performances? Scroll down and click through the pages to see who shone – and struggled – for the Black Cats at the Weston Homes Stadium:

1. Jon McLaughlin - 5

It was a superbly disguised free-kick from Maddison that beat him, but he would not have expected to be beaten from that distance. Little he could do about the goals that followed. 5

2. Conor McLaughlin - 5

Again asked to play in an unfamiliar position after Denver Hume missed out with an injury. Looked uncomfortable and the Black Cats simply have to strengthen here in the final days of the window. 5

3. Luke O'Nien - 4

Frustration got the better of him as he was sent off for an incident off-the-ball with Ivan Toney. The Posh striker made the most of it but was a rash moment that will cost Sunderland in the coming weeks. 4

4. Jordan Willis - 6

Did not deserve to be on a side that conceded three. DId very little wrong defensively and competed well against a talented strikeforce. 6

