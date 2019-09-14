Phil Smith's Sunderland AFC player ratings: Who shone and struggled in Accrington win?
Sunderland returned to winning ways at Accrington Stanley – but which of their players stood out?
By Phil Smith
Saturday, 14th September 2019, 17:14 pm
Updated 4 minutes ago
First-half goals from Lynden Gooch, Aiden McGeady and Marc McNulty wrapped-up a comfortable win at the Wham Stadium, with the Black Cats doing well to survive some late pressure from their hosts. But who stood out during the trip to the North West? Scroll down and click through the pages to see how our Sunderland AFC writer, Phil Smith, rated the individual performances from the Black Cats side: