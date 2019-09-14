Who impressed for Sunderland at Accrington Stanley?

Phil Smith's Sunderland AFC player ratings: Who shone and struggled in Accrington win?

Sunderland returned to winning ways at Accrington Stanley – but which of their players stood out?

By Phil Smith
Saturday, 14th September 2019, 17:14 pm
First-half goals from Lynden Gooch, Aiden McGeady and Marc McNulty wrapped-up a comfortable win at the Wham Stadium, with the Black Cats doing well to survive some late pressure from their hosts. But who stood out during the trip to the North West? Scroll down and click through the pages to see how our Sunderland AFC writer, Phil Smith, rated the individual performances from the Black Cats side:

1. Jon McLaughlin - 6

The search for a clean sheet goes on after a disappointing early goal, but again commanded his box well in the latter stages. A couple of smart stops prevented a set piece goal making it a nervy finish. 6

2. Luke O'Nien - 6

Caught out on a couple of occasions in the opening exchanges but settled into the contest and did well defensively in the second half. 6

3. Alim Ozturk - 6

Looked uncertain in the opening exchanges against some imposing forwards but steadied and did his job well thereafter. 6

4. Jordan Willis - 7

Another convincing display. Showed his pace to recover some threatening situations, good in the air against a physical attack and composed on the ball. 7

