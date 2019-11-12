Phil Smith's Sunderland AFC player ratings as Black Cats suffer woeful defeat away to League Two strugglers Scunthorpe United in EFL Trophy
Sunderland AFC suffered a humiliating 3-0 defeat to Scunthorpe United in the EFL Trophy – with the Black Cats knocked out of the competition at the group stage.
Tuesday, 12th November 2019, 10:03 pm
Luke O’Nien saw red with Scunthorpe converting the penalty before going on to add two more in a woeful evening for Phil Parkinson’s side.
Sunderland had named a strong starting line-up with only Will Grigg missing but the struggling League Two team proved too strong.
Phil Smith has dished out his player ratings from the defeat: