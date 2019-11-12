Duncan Watmore competes for the ball against Scunthorpe United.

Phil Smith's Sunderland AFC player ratings as Black Cats suffer woeful defeat away to League Two strugglers Scunthorpe United in EFL Trophy

Sunderland AFC suffered a humiliating 3-0 defeat to Scunthorpe United in the EFL Trophy – with the Black Cats knocked out of the competition at the group stage.

By Phil Smith
Tuesday, 12th November 2019, 10:03 pm

Luke O’Nien saw red with Scunthorpe converting the penalty before going on to add two more in a woeful evening for Phil Parkinson’s side.

Sunderland had named a strong starting line-up with only Will Grigg missing but the struggling League Two team proved too strong.

Phil Smith has dished out his player ratings from the defeat:

1. LEE BURGE...6

Did his cause no harm with a couple of good saves. Kicking looked OK for the most part after his recent hip problem.

2. LUKE O’NIEN...4

Very unfortunate not be given a penalty in the opening moments when he was clearly brought down in the box. Exposed in the second half as he tried to offer an attacking threat, eventually leading to his red card as he brought the impressive Eisa down in the box.

3. JOEL LYNCH...6

Clearly had to battle through an injury before being replaced at the break. With that in mind he did OK, though was fortunate that when Novak got past him on the counter shortly before half time, Burge did well to save from Gilliead.

4. JORDAN WILLIS...5

Without his pace and ability to recover when Scunthorpe broke at speed, it could have been worse. Less confident in possession and gave it away too often.

