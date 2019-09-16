Phil Smith's player ratings: Who shone and who struggled as Sunderland U23s fell to defeat against Middlesbrough U23s?
Sunderland’s under-23s took on Middlesbrough under-23s in a miniature Wear-Tees derby at Hetton yesterday – with Jack Ross in attendance to cast an eye over new signings Joel Lynch and Laurens De Bock.
By Phil Smith
Monday, 16th September 2019, 20:01 pm
A thrilling Premier League 2 Division 2 fixture finished 3-2 to the visitors with boss Jonathan Woodgate also in attendance , but how did Sunderland’s youngsters and new signings get on? Scroll down and click through the pages to see how the Black Cats’ development squad rated.