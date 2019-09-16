Phil Smith's player ratings from Sunderland under-23s defeat to Middlesbrough under-23s last night

Phil Smith's player ratings: Who shone and who struggled as Sunderland U23s fell to defeat against Middlesbrough U23s?

Sunderland’s under-23s took on Middlesbrough under-23s in a miniature Wear-Tees derby at Hetton yesterday – with Jack Ross in attendance to cast an eye over new signings Joel Lynch and Laurens De Bock.

By Phil Smith
Monday, 16th September 2019, 20:01 pm
A thrilling Premier League 2 Division 2 fixture finished 3-2 to the visitors with boss Jonathan Woodgate also in attendance , but how did Sunderland’s youngsters and new signings get on? Scroll down and click through the pages to see how the Black Cats’ development squad rated.

1. ANTHONY PATTERSON

Kicked well under pressure and showed good awareness on a couple of occasions to snuff out dangerous breaks forward coming off his line. Sent the wrong way for both penalties. 6

2. BALI MUMBA

Undoubted quality on the ball but had a difficult night in defence as he continues in a different role. Came up against a lively winger who capitalised on his eagerness to contribute higher up the pitch. A tough night, though Elliott Dickman was keen to stress how well he has played the role on the whole this season. 5

3. JOEL LYNCH

A vocal presence and steady enough in defence. Saw yellow for a robust challenge early on. Good in the air and 60 valuable minutes. 6

4. BRANDON TAYLOR

Had a really difficult evening, giving away the first penalty and struggling with his positioning. Recovered to make one exceptional goalline block. 5

