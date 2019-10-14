Phil Smith's League One Power Rankings: The teams emerging as strong promotion contenders with impressive form

Just ten points separate Gareth Ainsworth’s Wycombe int he second automatic promotion spot, from Rochdale all the way down in 17th. That Brian Barry-Murphy’s side were able to arrest a worrying run of form with a crucial win at the weekend underlined just what an unpredictable division this continues to be. In the two matchdays since our last instalment of the power rankings, there have also been a number of managerial developments that will no doubt have repercussions for the rest of the campaign...
1. 23. Southend United (-2)
Henrik Larsson is believed to be on the brink of taking over at Roots Hall, with Dirk Kuyt set to be his assistant. It's a quite extraordinary gamble, though at this stage, they need something special to rescue their season. Two defeats to relegation rivals in AFC Wimbledon and Gillingham were concerning, but ship seven goals underlined just how deep their problems go.
2. 22. Bolton Wanderers (+1)
A battling point against Blackpool underlined that they are a side capable of competing with anyone on their day. Performances are consistently resilient now, though wins are still proving elusive and that leaves them still seeming like relegation certainties. Some injuries to key players also leaves an already threadbare squad looking vulnerable.
3. 21. MK Dons (-4)
Injuries to key attacking players are beginning to take their toll and their form is declining at a rapid rate. A big test for Paul Tisdale to turn things around.
4. 20. Accrington Stanley (-3)
Will have been happy enough with a battling point against Oxford United, but a defeat to Rochdale came as a big blow just when Brian Barry-Murphy's side seemed to be heading on a downward trajectory and has pulled them back towards the bottom of the table.
