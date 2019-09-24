Phil Smith's League One Power Rankings: Portsmouth's woes deepen as Doncaster Rovers shine

It was another eye-catching round of results, with some big wins moving a number of sides moving into play-off and promotion contention. Some surprise results also changed the picture considerably at the bottom of the league, with Bolton Wanderers showing significant signs of life against Sunderland even as the prospect of a further points deduction hangs in the air. Phil Smith runs through the games to establish who is on the up and impressing, and who is showing worrying signs of losing momentum…
1. 23. AFC Wimbledon (-2)
Took an important lead against Bristol Rovers at home but were quickly pegged back and left with too much to do after goalscorer Marcus Forss saw a second yellow, the first one picked up for his celebration. Two second half goals pushed Wally Downes' side down to second bottom and in a lot of trouble.
2. 22. Bolton (No Change)
Backed up their promising point against Oxford United with an even better effort. Liam Bridcutt and Thibaud Verlinden continue to impress and though wins are needed quick, there are clear signs of quick progress under Keith Hill. The lack of squad depth was underlined, though, by a naive handball from substitute Yoan Zouma in the last minutes of the game.
3. 21. Southend United (+2)
Candidate for managerial vacany Henrik Larsson watched on as Southend secured their first win of the season, and though they gave up some good chances, a first clean sheet of the campaign was equally important.
4. 20. Portsmouth (-2)
A sign of Kenny Jackett's struggles to recapture last season's solidity came at team news, with striker Oli Hawkins converted to a centre-back. Hawkins played well but his side fell to another insipid defeat, failing to score and losing thanks to a late penalty. Jackett is under a lot of pressure to find his usually succesful formula. A Carabao Cup derby against Southampton is a big opportunity to turn the mood around, but a defeat would see it sour even further.
