Phil Smith's League One Power Rankings: Ipswich's impressive response, Bolton stir and are there green shoots at Portsmouth?

The four League matchdays since our last instalment of the power rankings have seen teams continue to show their inconsistency, impressive results often mixed with disappointing defeats. The promotion picture in particular remains remarkably difficult to call, with just five points separating Peterborough United in third from Doncaster Rovers down in twelfth. At the bottom, a handful of teams are beginning to settle into what will be a tough relegation scrap, managerial changes aplenty as the threat of League Two looms. Phil Smith runs you through it all……