Phil Smith's League One Power Rankings: Ipswich's impressive response, Bolton stir and are there green shoots at Portsmouth?

The four League matchdays since our last instalment of the power rankings have seen teams continue to show their inconsistency, impressive results often mixed with disappointing defeats. The promotion picture in particular remains remarkably difficult to call, with just five points separating Peterborough United in third from Doncaster Rovers down in twelfth. At the bottom, a handful of teams are beginning to settle into what will be a tough relegation scrap, managerial changes aplenty as the threat of League Two looms. Phil Smith runs you through it all……
1. 23. Soutend United (No change)
Sol Campbell's belated arrival with an utterly brutal run of fixtures that has unsurprisingly delivered only defeats. Even if performances have improved, they are in danger of being cut adrift and the new boss will have to perform a miracle to turn things around. That fixtures will get easier is about the only positive to take.
2. 22. MK Dons (-1)
They looked set for a decent campaign after making some good summer additions, but a remarkable run of poor form saw Paul Tisdale lose his job. His replacement is centre-back Russell Martin, who has no managerial experience but takes charge of a group of players with the talent to get out of trouble. They are in freefall and have taken a gamble to try and avoid a repeat of their surprise relegation last time they were in this division.
3. 21. Bolton Wanderers (+1)
The threat of a further points deduction still looms, something which would surely be fatal to their hopes of survival. As it stands, their chances remain very slim but results bode well and the quality at this level of Daryl Murphy gives them a chance in any game. A shock win over Fleetwood underlined that on their day, they can now compete with any side in this league.
4. 20. Accrington Stanley (No change)
A battling point away at Coventry City stopped the rot after a concerning run of defeats. Losing to Rochdale and Gillingham, both teams around them in the table, were particularly damaging and it's now five league games since they last won.
