Luke Garbutt gives Ipswich an early lead against Sunderland on Saturday

Phil Smith's League One power rankings: Former Sunderland boss and Newcastle United midfielder set impressive pace

Sunderland suffered more frustration this weekend with a 1-1 draw against Ipswich at Portman Road.

By Phil Smith
Monday, 12 August, 2019, 12:19

In truth, it was not a bad point in isolation but their first half performance was ‘unacceptable’ – in the words of George Dobson. Elsewhere, a number of teams are emerging as early threats for automatic promotion, building on their positive opening-day result with another win. Phil Smith runs through the best and worst performances in his weekly League One power rankings, with a new leader at the top….

1. 24. Bury (No change)

Now less than two weeks from extinction as financial concerns continue. A shameful state of affairs as they appear to be no closer to beginning their League One campaign.

2. 23. Bolton (No Change)

Perhaps deserve to be higher after a team of kids delivered a quite remarkable draw against Coventry City. Laurence Bassini's injunction on Friday night leaves the club still in dire straits, though, and there were no press conference comments more important than Phil Parkinson's as he called on the powers that be to find a solution.

3. 22. Southend (-4)

Optimism of last season's great escape is fast dwindling after another defeat. They were 3-0 down at the break on home turf against Blackpool, a second-half consolation doing little to shift the mood. Kevin Bond called his two strikers 'shocking'.

4. 21. Tranmere (No Change)

Played some good football in the first half but were eventually overpowered by a Portsmouth side who ran out comfortable winners. They won't be the last to suffer that fate but will be eager to get off the mark sooner rather than later.

