Phil Smith's League One power rankings: Former Sunderland boss and Newcastle United midfielder set impressive pace
Sunderland suffered more frustration this weekend with a 1-1 draw against Ipswich at Portman Road.
By Phil Smith
Monday, 12 August, 2019, 12:19
In truth, it was not a bad point in isolation but their first half performance was ‘unacceptable’ – in the words of George Dobson. Elsewhere, a number of teams are emerging as early threats for automatic promotion, building on their positive opening-day result with another win. Phil Smith runs through the best and worst performances in his weekly League One power rankings, with a new leader at the top….