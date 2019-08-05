Phil Smith's League One power rankings: False starts for Sunderland & Portsmouth but Joey Barton makes a statement
League One returned on Saturday with some typically surprising results.
By Phil Smith
Monday, 05 August, 2019, 12:35
A number of highly-fancied teams came unstuck, but there were some dominant showings nevertheless. In the first installment of a new weekly feature, we take a deeper look at the performances and trends to establish who is on the way up, and who is badly losing momentum. The first leader in our League One power rankings is a side who have spent well and are led by a very familiar face….