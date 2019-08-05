Sunderland started their League One campaign with a frustrating draw against Oxford United

Phil Smith's League One power rankings: False starts for Sunderland & Portsmouth but Joey Barton makes a statement

League One returned on Saturday with some typically surprising results.

By Phil Smith
Monday, 05 August, 2019, 12:35

A number of highly-fancied teams came unstuck, but there were some dominant showings nevertheless. In the first installment of a new weekly feature, we take a deeper look at the performances and trends to establish who is on the way up, and who is badly losing momentum. The first leader in our League One power rankings is a side who have spent well and are led by a very familiar face….

1. 24. Bury

Bury's opening fixture was postponed and it is the same this weekend, too. A massive cloud hanging over League One and a shameful reflection of the chronic financial mismanagement that has gone on too long in too many places in the game.

2. 23. Bolton Wanderers

To even be on the pitch was something of a victory after a torrid summer, and some late signings saw Bolton field a stronger team than perhaps anticipated. Still, a comfortable defeat underlined the scale of the challenge in clawing back those deducted points and fighting for survival.

3. 22. Bristol Rovers

Comfortably beaten at Blackpool and with defensive errors that will trouble former centre-back Graham Coughlan. Above all else, raised major questions about their ability to score without Jonson Clarke-Harris, who they rely on heavily and who is currently injury.

4. 22. Tranmere Rovers

A harsh lesson at the start of the season as they shipped three goals against Rochdale. Did well to almost stage a full comeback but home form will be key and they can't afford too many results like this one.

