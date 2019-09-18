Phil Smith's League One Power Rankings: Coventry and Ipswich thrive but Pompey struggles continue

A number of sides in midtable took advantage, with just four points now separating third from 13th. That was helped, though, by a number of tight fixtures between teams towards the top end of the standings. It has been a predictably volatile week, so Phil Smith runs through his power rankings to establish who came out of the two fixtures looking in good order, and who has been left with a lot of work to do to get their campaign back on track….
1. 23. Southend United (No Change)
Took a point from a clash with high-flying Fleetwood and almost did the same against Shrewsbury, showing signs of fight after Kevin Bond's departure. Shipped seven goals in those two games, though, and so major structural problems clearly remain. In one of the week's more eye-catching stories, Henrik Larsson has been linked with the vacancy.
2. 22. Bolton Wanderers (No Change)
Thumped 6-1 by Rotherham on Saturday, but there were enough signs in the stats to suggest it was not like the early-season defeats where they had little to offer. That was backed up by a 0-0 draw against Oxford last night, a game John Mousinho admitted his side could have been losing 4-0 at the break. They'll only get better, even if the gap to safety may well be too big to bridge.
3. 21. AFC Wimbledon (No Change)
Earned a decent point against Shewsbury Town and looked to be doing the same against Coventry City until a 93rd minute winner from Liam Walsh. Competing well enough but just can't find a win and a small gap is ominously beginning to form, particularly as they have played a game more than their relegation rivals.
4. 20. Tranmere Rovers (-1)
Looked like a very difficult week when they went 2-0 down to form side Peterborough United, having been beaten 3-0 by Oxford at Saturday, but a late rally to secure an impressive point shows there is plenty of fight in the team.
