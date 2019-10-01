Phil Smith's League One Power Rankings: Big week for Sunderland as Ipswich Town march on

Eight of the top ten secured wins, with a number of dominant performances. The only two sides not to win, Doncaster and Coventry City, played out a predictably tight draw that underlined the poise with which both sides have started the campaign. At the top, there were some big results for Portsmouth and Accrington Stanley, who bounced back from some concerning results with key wins. Here, Phil Smith runs through the results as usual to try and identify some of the key trends in the division...
1. 23. Bolton Wanderers (-1)
Yet again showed they are now a very different proposition. Performed well and had the better of the chances away at Fratton Park, but were punished for not making it count. They will take points off teams but a first win is needed soon if they are to start gathering the kind of momentum they need for a great escape.
2. 22. AFC Wimbledon (+1)
The week could not have started any worse for AFC Wimbledon, with manager Wally Downes suspended after it was alleged that he broke betting rules. They were then comfortably outplayed at Peterborough, though the way they stayed in the game showed some resilience. A six-point gap to safety is beginning to look ominous, though...
3. 21. Southend United (No change)
Still without a manager and it already looks like a vital decision. The candidate list looks varied, including Henrik Larsson, caretaker Gary Waddock and former player Adam Barrett. Whoever takes over has a major job on their hands. This weekend was a huge opportunity to lift the gloom but they were insipid on home turf, deservedly beaten by Accrington Stanley. They look to be in big trouble.
4. 20. Rochdale (-2)
This was always going to be an immense challenge for Rochdale, just days after an exhausting and exhilarating Carabao Cup game at Old Trafford. Gareth Ainsworth's physical, impressive Wycombe side were nightmare opponents, running out 3-0 winners in a remarkable game at Spotland. Rochdale had 71% of the ball and almost double the number of shots, but the away side scored with every effort on target.
