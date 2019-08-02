Sunderlans defender Jordan Willis

Phil Smith's 13 best League One signings of the summer

The League One season kicks off on Saturday with Sunderland looking to seal promotion at the second time of asking.

By Phil Smith
Friday, 02 August, 2019, 12:06

It’s been a typically busy summer of recruitment across the division, and though the loan market could get very busy once the Championship and Prmeier League windows shut next Friday, most clubs look to have done the bulk of their business ahead of the opening day. Here, Phil Smith picks out thirteen deals that have caught the eye…

1. James Norwood - Ipswich Town

32 goals last year. Approaching his prime and ready to step up in a side that should create plenty of chances.

Photo: Charlie Crowhurst

2. Jordan Willis to Sunderland

Could have gone to the Championship, but instead brings his pace and aerial strength to the Sunderland defence. Alongside the steady Conor McLaughlin, should greatly improve the Black Cats.

Photo: Ian Horrocks

3. Marcus Harness to Portsmouth

Serious pace, direct and a good dribbler. In short, the perfect winger for Kenny Jackett’s reliable system.

Photo: Mark Thompson

4. Paul Coutts to Fleetwood Town

Experience, energy and professionalism. As good a midfielder as you could expect to sign at this level.

Photo: Gareth Copley

