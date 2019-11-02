Phil Parkinson verdict on why new Sunderland goalkeeping coach Lee Butler will prove a ‘great appointment’

Sunderland's Academy of Light

The former Bolton Wanderers coach replaces Craig Samson, who was brought to the club by Jack Ross.

Butler has previously worked with Jon McLaughlin at Bradford City when Parkinson was manager there and the Sunderland boss is confident he will be a strong addition to his coaching staff.

A club statement read: “Butler joins from League One side Bolton Wanderers, reuniting with former Trotters boss Phil Parkinson and assistant manager Steve Parkin.

“The 53-year-old featured for numerous sides during a playing career that spanned more than two decades, with Aston Villa, Barnsley, Wigan Athletic and Halifax Town included amongst his former clubs.

“Butler worked at Bradford City during Parkinson’s reign at Valley Parade, before following the Sunderland manager to the University of Bolton Stadium in June 2016.

“SAFC would also like to thank departing goalkeeping coach Craig Samson for his contribution and wish him the best of luck for the future.”

Parkinson, speaking after the 1-0 win over Southend United, said: “He will be a great appointment for us.

“He is looking forward to working with the first team keepers and the younger keepers too, working with Pruds [Mark Prudhoe] - who he knows well - to get the best out of our goalies.”