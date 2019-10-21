Phil Parkinson reported to be targeting backroom staff revamp at Sunderland with Bolton ‘bracing themselves’ for approach
Phil Parkinson is keen to be reunited at the Stadium of Light with his goalkeeping and fitness coach from Bolton, according to reports.
The Bolton News report League One rivals Wanderers are ‘bracing themselves’ for an approach from Sunderland for goalkeeper coach Lee Butler and fitness coach Nick Allamby.
They worked with Parkinson, appointed Sunderland boss last week, during his time at Bolton.
Bolton boss Keith Hill was asked at the weekend if he may have a decision to make in terms of reshaping his backroom staff.
“Potentially, but there’s nothing that is 100 per cent guaranteed,” he said. “We have a plan and would obviously need people to replace them. But we’re happy to deal with that situation if and when it develops.”
Sunderland host Tranmere Rovers at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday night, Parkinson’s first home game in charge of the Black Cats.