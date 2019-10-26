Phil Parkinson provides injury update on Sunderland duo Lee Burge and Lynden Gooch

Jon McLaughlin was a half-time sub away at Shrewsbury Town.

The summer signing, who had only recently been handed the gloves following the move to drop Jon McLaughlin, was taken off at half-time.

Burge hadn’t shown any obvious signs of picking up an injury and Phil Parkinson revealed post-match that a ‘slight thigh strain’ was the reason he was withdrawn.

McLaughlin could have expected a recall on Tuesday night anyway for the Carabao Cup last 16 clash away at Oxford United with Parkinson expected to make widespread changes.

Either way, Burge won’t be out for long.

On the decision to sub his keeper, Parkinson said: “Lee had a slight thigh strain.

“We weren’t going to take a risk when we have a keeper of Jon’s quality on the bench.”

Sunderland made just one change for the League One clash at the Montgomery Waters Meadows Stadium, with Aiden McGeady returning to the team in place of the injured Lynden Gooch.

McGeady had served a one game ban after picking up five yellow cards.

Gooch started the 5-0 win over Tranmere Rovers in midweek but was subbed with a twisted ankle and he was not involved away at Shrewsbury.

Parkinson confirmed he will miss the next batch of fixtures.

Parkinson said: “He won’t make Tuesday, it is not serious but you are looking at a couple of weeks.”