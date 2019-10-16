The key areas Stewart Donald is assessing in Sunderland's manager hunt

Phil Parkinson or Gareth Ainsworth? Assessing the key areas Stewart Donald is considering in Sunderland’s manager hunt

Phil Parkinson and Gareth Ainsworth are believed to be the final two managers on Sunderland’s shortlist - having satisfied a number of owner Stewart Donald’s key requirements.

By Mark Donnelly
Wednesday, 16th October 2019, 11:45 am

With Donald, Richard Hill and Tony Coton nearing an appointment, we’ve taken a look at the records and careers of both Parkinson and Ainsworth to see which would be a better fit at the Stadium of Light – and who ticks the most boxes. Scroll down and click through the pages to see how the pair stack-up when it comes to their managerial careers:

1. EXPERIENCE

It’s advantage Parkinson in this respect, with his managerial career having begun with Colchester United in 2003. Ainsworth, meanwhile, only took the step into the dugout seven years ago.

Photo: Nathan Stirk

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. WIN RATIO

There’s little to separate the duo on this front, although Ainsworth’s win percentage of 39.8% is marginally better than Parkinson’s of 36.8%.

Photo: Dan Istitene

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. PROMOTION CREDENTIALS

Both candidates already have promotions on their CV - but Parkinson has racked-up three promotions in his career, two of which were from League One. Ainsworth has sealed promotion just once, guiding Wycombe up from League Two.

Photo: Jamie McDonald

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. LEAGUE ONE KNOW-HOW

Another area in which there is little separate the pair, with both having an extensive knowledge of the third tier. Ainsworth, however, has managed in the league more recently which could give him an edge in this respect.

Photo: Jordan Mansfield

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 3