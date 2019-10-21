Phil Parkinson gives Sunderland selection hint ahead of Tranmere clash
Phil Parkinson has hinted that he will freshen his side up for the visit of Tranmere Rovers on Tuesday night.
His Sunderland tenure began in disappointing fashion with a 1-0 defeat to Wycombe, but Parkinson insisted there were aspects of the performance that pleased him.
He will be forced into two changes, with Charlie Wyke set for a spell on the sidelines with an ankle problem.
Aiden McGeady is suspended and there could be opportunities for the likes of George Dobson and Lynden Gooch, who missed out at the weekend.
“It’s a quick turnaround, a bit of freshness in the team doesn’t do any harm when you have a Tuesday game,” he said.
“There are players who didn’t get on the pitch on Saturday who were probably unlucky not to start the game, and it could be a chance to have a look at those.”
Parkinson is eager to get more from his players in possession, but a hectic fixture schedule leaves him with a balance to strike.
“Obviously when you come into a club there is so much you would like to do, but you've got to be careful because the most important thing is that the lads don't leave their legs on the training pitch,” he said.
“There’s a lot Steve [Parkin] and I want to implement but we’ve got to make sure that energy level is there [for games], because the supporters and us want to see a full throttle, high energy performance. If we give them that, I know the stadium will be terrific and right behind us.”