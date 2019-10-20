Phil Parkinson explains why he dropped Jon McLaughlin as Sunderland defender suffers injury
Lee Burge looks set for an extended stay in the Sunderland goal after being handed his chance by new boss Phil Parkinson.
The new Black Cats boss made a bold selection call at Adams Park, dropping Jon McLaughlin following a series of questionable performances.
McLaughlin was one of the players’ of the year last season but he is yet to hit the same heights and he was dropped to the bench against Wycombe Wanderers.
Sunderland are yet to keep a league clean sheet this campaign and Burge could do little about Darius Charles’ effort thumped in from close range on the half hour mark.
Explaining the decision, Parkinson said: “I thought Lee Burge had done well in the cup games and Jon’s form probably hasn’t been as good as it was last year.
“I know Jon well and I thought Lee deserved a chance and I thought he took it.
Jon’s fine - he is the ultimate professional and he was fine with it [the decision], there is good competition in that position.”
Sunderland suffered an injury blow at Wycombe, Charlie Wyke twisting his ankle and damaging ankle ligaments, with the striker facing a spell out.
Meanwhile, Parkinson also confirmed why Laurens De Bock was absent - the left-back has suffered a slight tear in his thigh, with Denver Hume replacing him in the side.
“De Bock has got a slight thigh strain which he had had for a couple of weeks but had carried on with.
“However the medical department had it scanned early this week and it is a slight tear.”