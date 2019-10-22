Phil Parkinson enjoys dream start at the Stadium of Light as Sunderland put five past Tranmere

Duncan Watmore and Lynden Gooch celebrate Sunderland's third goal against Tranmere Rovers

A sparkling performance from Duncan Watmore saw the Black Cats race into a three-goal lead, before late goals from Will Grigg and Luke O’Nien put the gloss on an emphatic display.

It lifts the Black Cats into seventh position and marked an encouraging return to form.

Parkinson freshened his side up after the injury to Charlie Wyke on Saturday, a knock that will keep him out of action for at least a month.

He had talked Will Grigg up before the game, and urged him to take his chance to be the ‘main man’ up front.

He took it to heart from the off, a livewire at the head of a dynamic front four that gradually carved Tranmere Rovers apart. He was almost on the scoresheet just two minutes in, Sunderland taking a quick throw-in as Chris Maguire crossed for the centre-forward, whose inventive effort left Scott Davies rooted to the spot but bounced agonisingly off the woodwork.

Swift set pieces were a feature of the first half performance, Parkinson clearly instructing his side not to allow the visitors any time to settle or regroup and take time out of the game.

Another sharp throw in almost paid off when Grigg teed up George Dobson, whose effort was deflected wide.

The Black Cats looked dangeous, Watmore unlucky that no one gambled on an excellent low cross when he beat his marer and advanced to the byline.

Tranmere did show some poise on the ball at times, and forced a smart stop from Lee Burge when a loose ball fell to Kieron Morris on the edge of the area. His low drive was palmed away by the Black Cats keeper, just far enough from striker Stefan Payne to allow Joel Lynch the time to recover and block his effort.

When Sunderland did take the lead, though, they quickly accelerated through the gears nad put the contest to bed long before the break.

It was superb play from Grigg, dropping a touch deeper and gather the ball in space. He found Watmore with a clever through ball, and the winger calmly slotted past Davies and into the far corner.

The lead ws doubled within minutes when Watmore drove towards goal with ball at feet, drawing a foul from George Ray just on the edge of the area in a central position.

Davies expected Chris Maguire to hit a curling effort over the wall to his right, but was left unmoved as he smartly fired one to his left and into the back of the net.

Sunderland kept pushing and had their third just over ten minuts later. Maguire played a deft chip over the defence, finding Watmore who had again surged into a dangerous area. He played another ball across the face of goal and this time Lynden Gooch anticipated it, turning home the easiest of finishes.

It looked like being four when Davies and Ray misjudged a long ball, Ray nodding the ball over his goalkeeper and into the net. The linesman flagged for a foul, however, judging Grigg to have fouled Ray with a push.

Steadied by the chance to gather themselves at the break, Tranmere started the second half in much better fashion, and were unfortunate that when Payne got in front of his marker at a corner, his header dropped off the far post with Burge comfortably beaten.

That willingness to chase the game left gaps, though, and Sunderland should have made it four just before the hour.

Max Power nicked the ball in midfield and Marc McNulty, a substitute for the injured Lynden Gooch, surged towards goal, dancing past Ray before putting his effort just over the bar.

Tranmere largely controlled possession but Burge remained untroubled in the Sunderland goal.

He sparked a fourth with a long kick from hand forward, Luke O’Nien showing great persistence to control and keep the move alive. He found McNulty, and though his inital shot was blocked, he was able to find Grigg with the rebound and the striker was able to cap a good night with a deserved goal.

The hoem side weren’t quite finished there, with O’Nien showing wonderful desire to meet a Maguire free-kick with a diving header that Davies had no chance of stopping.

Sunderland XI: Burge; O’Nien, Willis, Lynch, Hume; Dobson, Power; Watmore (McLaughlin, 72), Maguire, Gooch (McNulty, 53); Grigg (Kimpioka, 88)

Subs: McLaughlin, McGeouch, Flanagan, Leadbitter

Tranmere Rovers XI: Davies; Caprice, Monthe, Ridehalgh, Morris; Danns, Perkins, Ray; Jennings, Payne, Mullin (Hepburn-Murphy, 73)

Subs: Pilling, Walker-Rice, Borthwick-Jackson, Wilson, Nelson, Maddox

Bookings: Dobson, 9 Ray, 25 Payne, 40