Phil Parkinson closes in on Sunderland's managerial vacancy
Phil Parkinson is closing on the managerial vacancy at Sunderland.
The 51-year-old is understood to be the preferred choice to replace Jack Ross and should appointed in time to take charge of the trip to Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday.
His opposite number, Gareth Ainsworth, was a strong challenger for the position.
Sunderland identified success and experience in League One as the prerequisite for any candidate.
That saw Parkinson, who has been out of work since leaving Bolton in August, emerge as an early contender for the post.
Daniel Stendel, Paul Cook, Mark Robins and Ainsworth were amongst the others considered.
Parkinson has twice won promotion from League One, with Colchester United and Bolton Wanderers.
He also led Bradford City to the play-offs while in charge there, as well as winning promotion from League Two and leading his team to a League Cup final.
Parkinson takes over a side sixth in the table but with at least one game in hand on most of the teams above them.
Speaking after the sacking of Jack Ross, Stewart Donald said that the goal for the new manager was clear.
“This is the reality of it – Jack has left the football club because I’ve made the judgement call that promotion this season has the best chance this season, potentially, with someone else,” he said.
“I’m gutted to say that and I’m sure Jack will come back from this stronger.
“I’m looking for a manager that’s going to get us promoted, the remit is obvious in that sense.”