Phil Parkinson appointed as the manager of Sunderland
Phil Parkinson has been appointed as Sunderland’s new manager.
The new Black Cats boss has signed a two-and-a-half year deal and has been tasked with delivering promotion come the end of the season.He has been on Wearside this morning and will take charge of training ahead of his first game against Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday.
Parkinson has been out of work since August when he left his post with Bolton Wanderers after their long and exhausting financial struggles.
He impressed the Sunderland hierarchy in the recruitment process after League One experience and success was estabslished as the key criteria for any candidate.
He has twice won promotion from the third tier, first with Colchester United and then latterly with Bolton.
He also led Bradford City to the play-offs on the back of winning promotion to League Two, in a season where he also led them to the League Cup final.