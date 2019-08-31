Peterborough United v Sunderland AFC LIVE: Team news as key players return for League One clash
Sunderland travel to Peterborough United looking to extend their unbeaten start to the season – and we’ll be bringing you LIVE updates from the Weston Homes Stadium
Saturday, 31 August, 2019, 12:00
Jack Ross’ side are full of confidence after five straight wins extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to seven matches. But they will face a stern test of their credentials against an in-form Posh side with some of the best attacking talent in League One. Follow our live blog for match updates, team news, analysis and reaction throughout the afternoon – simply refresh the page and scroll down for the latest: