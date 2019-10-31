Peterborough make a decision on Sunderland-linked Marcus Maddison after heavy interest

Marcus Maddison

Maddison and strike partner Ivan Toney have been in fine form this term, with the pair linked with a host of Championship clubs.

And Maddison, whose contract is set to expire this summer, has been long linked with boyhood club Sunderland - although any form of concrete offer is yet to materialise.

While interest in the duo is high, the Peterborough Telegraph claim that Posh owner Darragh MacAnthony and director of football Barry Fry are keen to retain the pair in January - and are focused on strengthening the squad for a potential promotion push.

However, Maddison has a well-documented £2.5million release clause that could mean he is allowed to move on if a suitable offer arrives.

Sunderland are not expected to make a move for the attacking midfielder in the winter window.

Meanwhile, Southend United midfielder Isaac Hutchninson is backing his side to spring a shock at the Stadium of Light.

The struggling Shrimpers have recently seen Sol Campbell appointed as their new manager, and Hutchinson is hopeful that his reign can start in the ideal fashion.

“We want to play against the best teams at the best grounds but everything is feeling really positive with the new manager in charge and we are honestly confident we can go to Sunderland and get a result,” he said, speaking to the Southend Echo.