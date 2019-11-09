'Pathetic!': Sunderland fans vent their frustration at key decision as Gillingham team named

Sunderland fans have reacted to today's team news

The Black Cats’ boss has rotated his squad for the FA Cup clash, making SEVEN changes from the side that lost to Leicester City U21s in midweek.

And while Parkinson has named a strong side, and were disappointed to see Marc McNulty dropped to the bench having been handed a start in midweek – with out of form Will Grigg returning to the side in his place.

Here’s what supporters were saying on social media:

@RamseySAFC said: “If he isn't going to start Grigg and McNulty together today, in this semi-meaningless game he never is”

@EddieSAFCx added: “Win. Nothing else. Then win against Scunthorpe and pick up momentum for the league. We’ve played good at times and bad at times nows the time we need a long winning run. Nothing else will do. Cup or not”

@Bamgboyeolu posted: “Why is @sparkymcnulty on the bench for me he should of started.”

@DanielJenks89 commented: “Win today to pick up momentum. Don’t like this thing from some fans of wanting to lose a game”

@t0msafc tweeted: “How does grigg keep starting over sparky”

@WestSussexSAFC added: “No excuses if we go out then.”

@AidenMuers said: “Fairly decent, hopefully Grigg will step up today.”

@deano773 posted: “So lee burge is back on the bench and we still decided to call next weeks game off pathetic decision from the club , Flanagan barely plays anyway and o'nien could of played rb”

@lukepennock commented: “Lee Burge fit enough for the bench but we postponed the game next week against Bristol Rovers that is so Sunderland it’s not even real”

@Walterthepidgeo added: “Very strong starting lineup”

And here’s the team news in full from the Stadium of Light:

Sunderland AFC XI: J McLaughlin, C McLaughlin, Willis, Lynch, De Bock, Dobson, Power, Maguire, O’Nien, McGeady, Grigg