Sunderland goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin.

Parkinson has made five changes from the side beaten 1-0 at Shrewsbury Town at the weekend, with Marc McNulty, Grant Leadbitter, Tom Flanagan, Conor McLaughlin and Jon McLaughlin coming into the team.

The game at the Kassam Stadium gets underway at 7.45pm and we’ll have live action over on our blog here.

Here’s the best of the Sunderland fan reaction:

James Hodgson tweeted: “Oh no, 5 at the back?”

James Turnbull tweeted: “Lovely stuff”

Matty Cain tweeted: “Hume left-mid or 5 at the back?”

Kieran Dodds added: “5-3-2. Not too bad.”

John Yorstonn tweeted: “McGeady starting? Just want to congratulate @OUFCOfficial on their 1-0 victory.”

sunlunmaddog added: “Announce the loss.”