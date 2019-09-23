The number of Sunderland 2018/19 arrests compared to their League One rivals - ranked in order
The number of footballing arrests for each League One club during the 2018/19 season has now been made public.
Monday, 23rd September 2019, 11:36 am
There were 1307 football-related arrests across the top five divisions in England last term and we have decided to take a closer look at League One. Here, we rank every third-tier in order by the total of arrests - ranking them from lowest to highest. Where do Sunderland and their rivals rank? Click and scroll through the pages to find out...