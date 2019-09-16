'Now that's a team for you': Table-topping Sunderland Ladies come from behind to smash Huddersfield Town
Sunderland Ladies came from behind to smash Huddersfield Town and cement themselves as early front-runners in the FAWNL Northern Premier Division.
By James Copley
Monday, 16th September 2019, 12:46 pm
Updated
Ellie White fired the hosts into the lead just three minutes into the fixture played at the Safflex Arena, leaving Sunderland trailing at half-time.
The Wearsiders flew out of the traps after the interval with Black Cats captain Keira Ramshaw scoring in the 46th minute to equalise.
Two goals in three minutes from Katie Barker and Grace McCatty saw the lasses pull away before Bridget Galloway scored to put the gloss on a commanding victory and send the Lasses top – with 13 points from five played.
Defender Charlotte Potts stated: “After starting on the back foot, each individual showing character and determination to react and seal the win. Now that’s a team for you!” Hear more from Potts in the Sunderland Echo’s new SAFC podcast – The Roar.