'Not surprised!': Sunderland fans react as Jack Ross makes ONE change against AFC Wimbledon
Jack Ross has made just ONE change to his Sunderland side to take on AFC Wimbledon – and fans have been quick to react.
After three successive victories, Ross has resisted the temptation to make wholesale changes – and has only handed a recall to Denver Hume.
He replaces Conor McLaughlin at left-back as the Black Cats stick with four at the back.
And here’s how fans reacted to the team news:
@ow3n__ said: “Line up for Sunderland looks double decent! HWTL.”
@76skelly added: “Not surprised with the team, hoping Hume plays well. Good to a natural left footer back at LB”
@LeedMatthew asked: “You sign a right back and don’t play him how does that make sense?”
@GabeRain posted: “Leadbitter starting every game this season then”
@JoeThirlwell1 tweeted: “Good team, that. Hopefully Hume can prove a few doubters wrong with a solid performance.”
On Hume, @illusionsKz added: “He was really good in a back 4 last season?”
@jimmylowson said: “Sensible team selection from Ross, Dobson for Power is the only other change I'd liked to have seen”
Meanwhile, our Sunderland AFC writer Phil Smith offered his verdict on the team.
He said: “Denver Hume recalled to the starting XI.
“Big show of faith and a big opportunity for the #SAFC youngster.
“That's the only change from Rochdale win.”
Sunderland XI: J McLaughlin; O’Nien, Willis, Ozturk, Hume; Leadbitter, Power; Maguire, McGeady, Gooch; Wyke
Sunderland subs: Burge, Flanagan, McGeouch, Dobson, C McLaughlin, Embleton, Grigg