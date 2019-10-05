'Not bad!': Sunderland fans react as Jack Ross makes bold call at Lincoln City
Jack Ross has named his Sunderland side to face Lincoln City – and fans have been quick to react.
The Black Cats remain unchanged from the side that beat MK Dons last weekend as Ross keeps faith after an impressive first-half performance at the Stadium of Light.
But that means the Scot has made the bold decision to place returning stars Aiden McGeady and Marc McNulty on the bench.
And fans were split on his decision – although plenty did see the logic behind it.
Here’s what supporters were saying on social media:
@declanprice12 said: “We need to start Burge man”
@hulkcass10 commented: “wouldn't be having McNulty and mcgeady on the bench but overall strong team”
@DeRockingAway argued: “Ease back in from injury is all. Hopefully get some minutes”
@JacobKirkbride added: “Mcnulty over wyke other than that team is fine”
@deadchap_o argued: “Burge needs a go in goal like, what's the point in mclaughlin trying if he knows he's getting picked regardless?”
@safc_1963 tweeted: “Strong team with solid bench. We will have a good run very shortly I just know it. Patience’s is the key cmon lads”
@lxclerc posted: “Just start Dobson that’s all I ask”
@Christianfors23 said: “Not bad. Good luck lads.”
@LordPidge added: “Strong bench and good options Haway the lads”
Sunderland AFC XI: J McLaughlin; C McLaughlin, Willis, Lynch, De Bock; Gooch, Power, McGeouch, Maguire; O’Nien, Wyke
Sunderland AFC subs: Burge, McNulty, Flanagan, Dobson, McGeady, Grigg, Leadbitter