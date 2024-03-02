Norwich City vs Sunderland LIVE: Updates as Luis Hemir starts and Mike Dodds makes changes at Carrow Road
Sunderland face Norwich City in the Championship - and we've got all the action covered from Carrow Road.
Three consecutive defeats have seen Sunderland drift eight points away from the Championship play-off places, with Norwich five points ahead of them. The Canaries are unbeaten in their last five matches, though, with a top-six place in their sights.
LIVE: Norwich 0 Sunderland 0
Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, Seelt, O'Nien, Hjelde, Ekwah, Neil, Mundle, Bellingham, Styles, Hemir
Subs: Bishop, Pembele, Ba, Aouchiche, Rigg, Kelly, Rusyn, Burstow, Lavery
Norwich XI: Gunn, Stacey, Hanley, Gibson, Giannoulis, McLean, Sara, Fassnacht, Sainz, Barnes, Sargent
Subs: Long, Gibbs, McCallum, Batth, Sorensen, Fisher, Welch, Aboh, Van Hooijdonk
6' Sunderland enjoying some early possession
Sunderland have seen more of the ball so far, passing out from the back and stringing a few passes together.
They just have to be careful they don't get caught inside their own half.
2' How Sunderland have started
Sunderland have reverted to a back four with Hume and Hjelde as the full-backs.
Styles is on the right in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Mundle on the left.
KICK-OFF!
Game under way!
Here come the teams!
What to make of those sides
So Mike Dodds has made two changes to his Sunderland side following last weekend's defeat against Swansea.
Luis Hemir makes his first senior start since the opening day of the season, while Romaine Mundle is also recalled to the starting XI. Abdoullah Ba and Nazariy Rusyn drop to the bench.
Norwich have made one change to their side following a 1-1 draw at Blackburn last weekend, with Ashley Barnes replacing the injured Marcelino Nunez.
How Norwich will start
BREAKING TEAM NEWS
We've arrived at Norwich
Predicted line-ups
Here are our predicted line-ups for today's match:
Predicted Norwich XI: Gunn, Stacey, Hanley, Gibson, Giannoulis, McLean, Sara, Fassnacht, Sainz, Barnes, Sargent
Predicted Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, Seelt, O'Nien. Neil, Ekwah, Ba, Bellingham, Mundle, Burstow