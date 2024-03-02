News you can trust since 1873
Norwich City vs Sunderland LIVE: Updates as Luis Hemir starts and Mike Dodds makes changes at Carrow Road

Live updates, analysis, reaction and more as Sunderland face Norwich City at Carrow Road in the Championship.
Published 2nd Mar 2024
Updated 2nd Mar 2024, 15:12 GMT
Sunderland face Norwich City in the Championship - and we've got all the action covered from Carrow Road.

Three consecutive defeats have seen Sunderland drift eight points away from the Championship play-off places, with Norwich five points ahead of them. The Canaries are unbeaten in their last five matches, though, with a top-six place in their sights.

We'll have all the build-up, analysis, reaction and more from Carrow Road throughout the day:

Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, Seelt, O'Nien, Hjelde, Ekwah, Neil, Mundle, Bellingham, Styles, Hemir

Subs: Bishop, Pembele, Ba, Aouchiche, Rigg, Kelly, Rusyn, Burstow, Lavery

Norwich XI: Gunn, Stacey, Hanley, Gibson, Giannoulis, McLean, Sara, Fassnacht, Sainz, Barnes, Sargent

Subs: Long, Gibbs, McCallum, Batth, Sorensen, Fisher, Welch, Aboh, Van Hooijdonk

6' Sunderland enjoying some early possession

Sunderland have seen more of the ball so far, passing out from the back and stringing a few passes together.

They just have to be careful they don't get caught inside their own half.

2' How Sunderland have started

Sunderland have reverted to a back four with Hume and Hjelde as the full-backs.

Styles is on the right in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Mundle on the left.

KICK-OFF!

Game under way!

Here come the teams!

What to make of those sides

So Mike Dodds has made two changes to his Sunderland side following last weekend's defeat against Swansea.

Luis Hemir makes his first senior start since the opening day of the season, while Romaine Mundle is also recalled to the starting XI. Abdoullah Ba and Nazariy Rusyn drop to the bench.

Norwich have made one change to their side following a 1-1 draw at Blackburn last weekend, with Ashley Barnes replacing the injured Marcelino Nunez.

How Norwich will start

BREAKING TEAM NEWS

Predicted line-ups

Here are our predicted line-ups for today's match:

Predicted Norwich XI: Gunn, Stacey, Hanley, Gibson, Giannoulis, McLean, Sara, Fassnacht, Sainz, Barnes, Sargent

Predicted Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, Seelt, O'Nien. Neil, Ekwah, Ba, Bellingham, Mundle, Burstow

