Norwich City knock Sunderland U18s out of FA Premier Youth Cup

The Academy of Light

Yet the score line doesn't tell the whole story of the game.

In the first half, in the words of Sunderland coach Paul Brayson "Sunderland were absolutely awful".

Only keeper Adam Cameron kept the score down to 2-0 at the break with a series of great saves.

Norwich's first goal came in the 17th minute when Tyrese Omotye slotted in Edale Jacksons cross with ease. The second followed ten minutes later when slick interpassing by the Canaries ended with a Omotye getting his brace.

By complete contrast, unbelievably Sunderland were the better side in the second period.

They spurned three good goal scoring chances with Cole Kiernan clean through but shooting wide twice. Then Logan Pye didn't connect properly with a free headed a few yards out.

On 70 minutes, the Wearsiders were reduced to ten men when Harry Ord handled on the line to keep out a shot and was sent off.

But Cameron even saved the resulting penalty, guessing correctly and diving low to keep out the spot kick.

Still the ten men dominated but one minute from time sub Abu Kamara made it three after closing in for a ball down the line.

Coach Brayson reflected "Although it was a wonderful transformation we gave ourselves too much to do following that awful first half display".

Sunderland: Cameron, Armstrong, Smith (Dicchio 45), Krakue, Ord, Wombwell, Pye, Jones, Watts, Foster (Kompper), Kiernan (Hugill 85).