The nine Sunderland players set for a big chance to impress Phil Parkinson in the next three games

Crunch league games have come thick and fast and he has been forced to quickly settle on a core group of players and structure to try and secure a quick uplift in results.
He now gets a welcome chance to rotate, however, with the Black Cats playing their next three games in cup competitions.
As assistant Steve Parkin admitted last Monday, it is a perfect opportunity to take a look at the players who have so far had limited action in their tenure.
“We need to get a picture of as many of the players as we can in the next few cup games without making ridiculous changes, there's players that we do really want to see on a matchday and I'm sure Phil will be conscious of that,” he said.
So who is likely to come into the fold and what do they have to do to press their claims?
1. JON McLAUGHLIN
It was one of Phil Parkinson’s earliest and biggest calls to drop one of the few players he had worked with in his managerial career. Even if McLaughlin had not reached the heights of last season, it still felt a shock to see his name on the bench in a league fixture.
Lee Burge had earned a chance through his cup performances and so it was no surprise to see him acquit himself well against both Wycombe Wanderers and Tranmere Rovers.
McLaughlin, though, has been handed a very early chance to reclaim his place with Burge suffering a hip injury.
It’s a big opportunity for McLaughlin to reestablish himself as he is so clearly capable of doing.
Here Parkinson could without doubt he boosted by the club’s hierarchy sorting out a contract impasse that has already dragged on too long.
Regardless of current form, the goalkeeper is one of the club’s biggest assets and that needs protecting
2. ANTHONY PATTERSON
Max Stryjek's surprising summer departure means that Anthony Patterson is now third choice at the club. Rated by Jack Ross as a good prospect, he could get a chance to show his potential in the upcoming leasing.com trophy games.
3. TOM FLANAGAN
The successful start to Joel Lynch's Sunderland career has pushed Flanagan down the pecking order, particularly with Alim Ozturk now closing in on a return to action following a recent injury.
Flanagan has used the Carabao Cup games to stake his claim, though, good against both Burnley and Sheffield United. He did little wrong against Oxford United last Tuesday and will hope to maintain that.
4. ALIM OZTURK
Ozturk lost his place in the latter days of Jack Ross’ tenure, with Joel Lynch making an immediate impression as he got up to match fitness.
It was no surprise to see Parkinson look to continue what has been a promising partnership with Jordan Willis.
Ozturk, though, has looked to be out of the picture on more than one occasion in his Sunderland career.
He has always bounced back and with the side still occasionally giving away soft goals under the new manager, there is an opportunity to put himself firmly back in contention, particularly if Parkinson decides to play three central defenders again at some stage.
