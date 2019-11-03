The nine Sunderland players set for a big chance to impress Phil Parkinson in the next three games

1 . JON McLAUGHLIN

It was one of Phil Parkinson’s earliest and biggest calls to drop one of the few players he had worked with in his managerial career. Even if McLaughlin had not reached the heights of last season, it still felt a shock to see his name on the bench in a league fixture. Lee Burge had earned a chance through his cup performances and so it was no surprise to see him acquit himself well against both Wycombe Wanderers and Tranmere Rovers. McLaughlin, though, has been handed a very early chance to reclaim his place with Burge suffering a hip injury. It’s a big opportunity for McLaughlin to reestablish himself as he is so clearly capable of doing. Here Parkinson could without doubt he boosted by the club’s hierarchy sorting out a contract impasse that has already dragged on too long. Regardless of current form, the goalkeeper is one of the club’s biggest assets and that needs protecting

