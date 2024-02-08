Watch more of our videos on Shots!

New Sunderland signing Rhys Walsh says he always wanted to sign for the Black Cats despite interest from other clubs.

The 17-year-old winger completed his move to Wearside from Northern Irish club Glentoran, where he made six senior appearances in the first half of the season, on a frantic transfer deadline day. Walsh is set to join up with Sunderland's under-21s squad, following a trial with the Black Cats last year, and feels it's the best place to progress his career.

“I went to Sunderland last summer on trial and I really enjoyed it,” Walsh told the Belfast Telegraph. “We kept in touch and I knew I wanted to join the club. On deadline day I was able to get a flight over and I signed for them.

“I was on trial at Stoke City but I always had Sunderland in my mind. Other clubs showed interest but I only wanted to go to one club and they were keen on me. It was a big relief that I was able to get it done in the transfer window and I understand how big an opportunity it is for me.

“Things have moved quickly. I didn’t think it was going to happen but there was always contact between the clubs. I got the phone call on the transfer deadline day and we got a flight at 8.00pm before the window closing at 11.00pm, so it was last-minute stuff."

Walsh hopes he can become a regular starter at Sunderland, like Northern Ireland compatriot Trai Hume, while the teenager has also taken inspiration from Liverpool's Conor Bradley and West Ham's Callum Marshall.

“The plan is to push on to play for the under-21 side and then progress to the first team,” Walsh added. “I want to improve as much as I can. My career has progressed quickly which is nice. I share the same agent as Trai Hume and we have spoken about the move. He is doing really well and hopefully I can follow his example. Dan Ballard and Corry Evans are also at Sunderland doing really well.