New date for Sunderland's FA Cup replay away at Gillingham
Sunderland will travel to face Gillingham in the FA Cup first round replay on Tuesday, November 19, it has been confirmed.
Thursday, 14th November 2019, 11:43 am
The sides need to replay following the 1-1 draw at the Stadium of Light last weekend, Aiden McGeady with the goal for Sunderland.
A club statement read: “The 7.45pm kick-off at Priestfield Stadium will see the sides face off in a first-round replay after the initial tie ended 1-1 at the Stadium of Light.
“Ticket information will be released in due course.”