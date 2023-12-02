Millwall vs Sunderland LIVE: Team news as Mason Burstow starts plus Nazariy Rusyn injury at The Den
Updates, analysis and reaction from The Den as Sunderland face Millwall in the Championship.
Sunderland face Millwall in the Championship - and we've got all the action covered from The Den.
The Black Cats have lost their last two matches against Plymouth and Huddersfield, meaning they’ve dropped to 11th in the table.
Millwall will also be looking to bounce back following consecutive defeats against Coventry and Ipswich.
We'll have live updates, analysis, reaction and more throughout the day:
Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, Ballard, O’Nien, Huggins, Ekwah, Neil, Ba, Aouchiche, Clarke, Burstow
Subs: Bishop, Triantis, Taylor, Dack, Roberts, Bellingham, Mayenda, Pritchard, Hemir
Millwall XI: Bialkowski, Leonard, Harding, Cooper, Wallace, Saville, Mitchell, Norton-Cuffy, Flemming, Honeyman, Nisbet
Subs: Sarkic, McNamara, Hutchinson, Longman, Campbell, Bradshaw, Watmore, Emakhu, Esse
What to make of those sides
So Sunderland have made four changes following Wednesday's defeat against Huddersfield.
Mason Burstow, Abdoullah Ba, Niall Huggins and Pierre Ekwah all return to the starting XI for The Black Cats, with Patrick Roberts, Jobe Bellingham and Eliezer Mayenda dropping to the bench.
Jenson Seelt isn't named in the squad, while Nazariy Rusyn remains sidelined with a groin injury.
Millwall have made five changes after their 3-1 loss against Ipswich on Wednesday, with Jake Cooper, Ryan Leonard, George Honeyman, Billy Mitchell and Kevin Nisbet returning to the starting XI.
How Millwall will line up
George Honeyman starts for the hosts, with Duncan Watmore on the bench.
BREAKING TEAM NEWS
How Sunderland will start
We've arrived at The Den
Team news coming soon...
Predicted line-ups
Here are our predicted line-ups for today's match:
Predicted Millwall XI: Sarkic, Harding, Hutchinson, Wallace, Norton-Cuffy, Mitchell, Saville, Longman, Honeyman, Nisbet, Flemming
Predicted Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, Ballard, O'Nien, Huggins, Ekwah, Neil, Roberts, Aouchiche, Clarke, Burstow
How Millwall are shaping up
Millwall have also lost back-to-back games under new boss Joe Edwards and are 19th in the table.
Former Sunderland forward Duncan Watmore missed Wednesday's defeat against Ipswich with an injury but could return to the squad against his former club.
After the game against Ipswich, Edwards said: "The whole performance was poor – but in particular the first half.
"We needed no warning of what they are capable of. All the things they did in the first half we saw in the build up to the game and we spoke about it and planned for it.
“But we started the game and we are a yard or two off in every moment, the basics were wrong. Similar to our game on Saturday it felt as if once the first one went in it really hurt our belief and from there it looked like there was one team in the game."
Mowbray on Millwall
Here's what Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray had to say about today's match, following Wednesday's defeat against Huddersfield.
“In this division there’s always a game around the corner to put things right.
“It’s a difficult place to go, but we’ll prepare the team for what will hopefully be a positive performance and the result to match.
“We weren’t good enough on Wednesday – we knew what to expect, but we lacked the creativity and we have to take that on the chin.
“The supporters turn up in great numbers week in, week out and that’s why it’s disappointing when we put in a performance that’s under par.
“All our focus is now on Millwall and getting back to winning ways.”
Team news
We'll start with the Sunderland team news.
Nazariy Rusyn missed Wednesday's 2-1 defeat against Huddersfield with a groin injury and remains a doubt for today's match.
Dennis Cirkin remains sidelined with a hamstring issue, while Corry Evans, Jay Matete, Aji Alese and Timothee Pembele are still sidelined.
Jewison Bennette is also unavailable after picking up a virus while away with Costa Rica.
Chris Rigg is available again after representing England at the U17s World Cup.
It's Matchday!
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Sunderland's Championship match against Millwall.
The Black Cats will be looking to bounce back following back-to-back defeats against Plymouth and Huddersfield, results which have seen them drop to 11th in the Championship.
We'll have all the build-up ahead of today's match, as well as in-game analysis and post-match reaction.
Stick around and refresh the page for live updates throughout the day.