Millwall have also lost back-to-back games under new boss Joe Edwards and are 19th in the table.

Former Sunderland forward Duncan Watmore missed Wednesday's defeat against Ipswich with an injury but could return to the squad against his former club.

After the game against Ipswich, Edwards said: "The whole performance was poor – but in particular the first half.

"We needed no warning of what they are capable of. All the things they did in the first half we saw in the build up to the game and we spoke about it and planned for it.