Martin Bain linked with football return plus details of how Peter Kenyon tried to get prospective new Sunderland owners to buy Newcastle
Former Sunderland chief executive Martin Bain could be set for a return to football.
Bain, who left Sunderland in May 2018 following back-to-back relegations, is reported to be in the frame to be named the new CEO of Indian Super League outfit Mumbai City.
The City Football Group (CFG), owners of Manchester City, are poised to add Mumbai City to their ever expanding portfolio of clubs across the globe.
And Bain is reported to be among the names they want to help run the club, according to the Mirror.
Bain, unpopular among the Sunderland fanbase, left Wearside following Stewart Donald’s takeover with the club making the role of chief executive redundant.
Speaking at the time, Bain opened up about his departure admitting the last couple of years had been a "testing period" for him personally in "exceptionally difficult circumstances".
The former chief executive at Rangers and Maccabi Tel Aviv joined Sunderland in 2016 to replace Margaret Byrne.
Other clubs in the CFG portfolio include New York City FC and Melbourne City.
Meanwhile, the Daily Mail report Peter Kenyon held talks with the American investors closing in on buying Sunderland before he joined forces with Florida-based GACP Sports in a bid to buy Newcastle United.
GACP Sports has offered Mike Ashley a £300million package to buy Newcastle.
The Mail report: “Kenyon has held talks with a number of potential investors in America and Sportsmail has learned that one of the interested parties were prospective Sunderland owners MSD, who manage the capital of technology and computer magnate Michael Dell.”
Kenyon’s discussions with Sunderland’s prospective new owners are said to have broken down before a formal offer was ever made for Newcastle.
American businessmen John Phelan, Glenn Fuhrman and Robert Platek are aiming to take a controlling stake of Sunderland.
The trio are now closing in on a deal for Sunderland with Donald today revealing it could be done within the next fortnight.
Donald and executive director Charlie Methven are expected to remain at the club, while technology tycoon Michael Dell will be a passive, minority investor.