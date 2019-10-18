A host of managers were linked with the Sunderland vacancy

The managers who missed out on the Sunderland job - as Phil Parkinson takes the hotseat

Sunderland were linked with a host of managers before appointing Phil Parkinson – so who missed out on the job?

After Jack Ross’ dismissal, a host of names were rumoured to be interested in coming to the Stadium of Light, with experienced heads and up-and-coming managers alike reportedly eyeing the vacancy. And while Parkinson was ultimately the man chosen by Stewart Donald, who else was in the frame? Scroll down and click through the pages to see all the Sunderland-linked bosses who missed out on the job:

1. Sam Allardyce

The former England boss said there was 'no chance' of him returning to the Stadium of Light - but that didn't stop speculation from mounting that he was bound for a Wearside return.

2. Gary Rowett

The former Stoke City boss was an early name in the frame, but it quickly became clear that he did not wish to manage in League One.

3. Steve McClaren

McClaren was understood to have registered his interest in the vacancy, but the former Newcastle United chief wasn't under consideration by the Black Cats' hierarchy.

4. Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink

Hasselbaink reportedly applied for the job at the Stadium of Light as he seeks a route back into management, but wasn't handed the role on this occasion.

