Major injury blow for Sunderland as Charlie Wyke suffers ankle ligament damage in Wycombe defeat
Charlie Wyke suffered ankle ligament damage in the 1-0 defeat to Wycombe Wanderers at Adams Park, Phil Parkinson has confirmed.
Wyke twisted his ankle in the 25th minute, he continued until half-time but was unable to carry on and Parkinson confirmed the injury post-match, with Will Grigg coming on at half-time.
The former Bradford City striker will be assessed but Parkinson admits the injury didn’t ‘look good’.
Sunderland are back in action on Tuesday evening at the Stadium of Light when they host Tranmere Rovers.
Wyke will certainly miss that game while Aiden McGeady picked up his fifth booking of the season against Wycombe and will serve a one-game ban.
On Wyke’s injury, Parkinson said: “It is a quick turnaround, it is very busy period coming up, we have lost Charlie, he has done his ankle ligaments.
“That is a shame as he was leading the line really well first half, that is a shame for us, in the first 25 minutes he twisted his ankle and was unable to carry on.
“It doesn’t look good, we will get him scanned quickly and an assessment on that.
“I thought Charlie did well, I thought Griggy did well when he came on too in fairness.
It was frustrating to lose Charlie though.
“Charlie did what we asked him to do in that 45 minutes.
“We have good players and the stage is there now for somebody to grab hold of it and say they want to be the main man at the top end of the pitch.”