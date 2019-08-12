Lynden Gooch reveals what REALLY happened as he celebrated Sunderland's goal at Ipswich
Lynden Gooch has revealed what really happened as he celebrated Sunderland’s equaliser at Ipswich Town.
The attacking midfielder slotted home from inside the area to snatch a point at Portman Road, while taking his tally to two goals in two games this season.
His strike in East Anglia owed a lot to the hard work and persistence of loanee Marc McNulty, who won back possession before teeing up the American.
But some fans were concerned when a short video clip on Twitter seemed to suggest Gooch did not thank his teammate during his goal celebration.
The 23-year-old, however, has clarified that he did indeed thank the Reading loanee after netting – with the clip ending before he went over to his attacking partner.
In a response to a fan on Twitter, Gooch said: “If you actually watched the game... I turned back round and thanked him for setting the goal up.”