'Love that!': Sunderland fans react as Phil Parkinson makes surprise changes for Tranmere clash
Phil Parkinson has named his Sunderland side to face Tranmere Rovers – with FOUR changes from the defeat to Wycombe Wanderers.
The Black Cats are without the injured Charlie Wyke and suspended Aiden McGeady, while Grant Leadbitter and Conor McLaughlin drop out the side.
In come Lynden Gooch, Chris Maguire, Will Grigg and George Dobson as Parkinson makes some surprising changes in his second game in charge.
And fans had plenty to say on the team selection – here’s the best comments from social media:
@JeebazSandals tweeted: “That’s not O’Nein at RB is it? #safc”
@RamseySAFC said: “McNulty and Mcgeouch on the bench, don't know about that one chief.”
@johnboysafc07 added: “Don’t understand why no manager plays mcnulty but haweh lads 3 points”
@JBrownie_99 posted: “Love that, Dobson n power”
@1879JJMoyes commented: “Watmore? Are you joking?”
@higgy1988 said: “Good decision - o9 is not a no10(or not good enough anyway) we have been worse since he got moved further forward imo with the odd exception”
@harryeddowes added: “Good team. Prefer McNulty over Grigg but can understand why”
@ianc1102 posted: “Like that. Attacking intent....”
@james82safc commented: “It has 3 points tonight. No excuses whatsoever!”
@holmesy_98 tweeted: “Not bad team tbf, all depends if watmores fit”
And here’s the team news in full:
Sunderland AFC XI: Burge; O’Nien, Lynch, Willis, Hume; Gooch, Dobson, Power, Maguire; Watmore, Grigg
Sunderland AFC subs: J McLaughlin, McNulty, Flanagan, C McLaughlin, McGeouch, Kimpioka, Leadbitter