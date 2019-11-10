Loan watch: Sunderland midfielder handed injury boost as full-back continues to shine

Sunderland midfielder Ethan Robson

But how did they fare? We take a look at their varying fortunes across the weekend:

ETHAN ROBSON (GRIMSBY TOWN)

After seeing a return from injury delayed due to a postponement last week, Robson was handed a fitness boost as he completed the full 90 minutes in the Mariners’ 1-1 draw with Newport County in the FA Cup.

Luke Waterfall’s header had given Grimsby the lead, only for Padraig Amond’s late penalty to send the tie to a replay.

For Robson, though, the clash provided a great opportunity to top up his minutes having been deprived of games in recent weeks.

JORDAN HUNTER (SOUTH SHIELDS)The full-back continues his run in the Shields side, and helped the non-league outfit keep a clean sheet in their 4-0 win over AFC Rushden & Diamonds.

Hunter continues to excel for the Mariners - who continue to fly high in the league.

JACK BALDWIN (SALFORD CITY)

Baldwin remains sidelined through injury, with the centre back having featured just twice for the Ammies since making the move from the Stadium of Light.

In his absence, Salford earned a draw against League One side Burton Albion - with Richie Towell’s late leveller sending the tie to a replay.