LIVE: Birmingham vs Sunderland: Team news as Romaine Mundle makes first Cats start at St Andrew's
Sunderland face Birmingham City in the Championship - and we've got all the action covered from St Andrew's.
The Black Cats will be looking to bounce back following Wednesday’s 1-0 defeat at Huddersfield, which saw them drop to 10th in the Championship table. Birmingham, managed by former Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray, beat Blackburn 1-0 last time out but remain in a relegation battle.
We'll have live updates, analysis, reaction and more from St Andrew's throughout the day:
Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, Ballard, O’Nien, Hjelde, Neil, Ekwah, Bellingham, Mundle, Clarke, Burstow
Subs: Bishop, Pembele, Seelt, Rigg, Ba, Aouchiche, Kelly, Rusyn, Hemir
Birmingham XI: Ruddy, Drameh, Bielik, Roberts, Laird, Dozzell, Seung-ho, Roberts, Miyoshi, James, Stansfield
Subs: Etheridge, Buchanan, Anderson, Aiwu, Sunjic, Gardner, Bacuna, Dembele, Jutkiewicz
So it's two changes for Sunderland following Wednesday's defeat at Huddersfield.
Mason Burstow is recalled to the starting XI, while Romaine Mundle (below) is set to make his first Black Cats start.
Nazariy Rusyn and Abdoullah Ba drop to the bench, while Caden Kelly is named in the squad in place of the injured Patrick Roberts.
Birmingham have named an unchanged side following their 1-0 win over Blackburn on Tuesday.
Tony Mowbray in his pre-match programme notes
“I would like to welcome everyone associated with Sunderland to B9. In a part of the world I am very familiar with, I enjoyed 15 months in charge at the Stadium of Light.
"Now, though, I look forward to facing them as Birmingham City manager, in what is a good test for us as a team, and trying to make this a day to remember for our supporters."
Here are our predicted line-ups for today's match:
Predicted Birmingham XI: Ruddy, Drameh, Roberts, Bielik, Laird, Dozzell, Seung-ho, Bacuna, James, Roberts, Stansfield
Predicted Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, Ballard, O'Nien, Hjelde, Neil, Ekwah, Bellingham, Mundle, Clarke, Burstow
Mowbray on facing Sunderland
Here's what Mowbray had to say when asked about facing his former club:
“The people of Sunderland were amazing to me considering I lived, played football for 12 years, and managed for three years the team (Middlesbrough) 30 miles down the road, which were big rivals.
"The people of Sunderland supported me amazingly well and hopefully we gave them a team that they enjoyed for 15 months. We tried to win games, tried to score goals, tried to be aggressive and play on the front foot. We had some wonderfully talented players like Clarke and Roberts.
“The recruitment at Sunderland has been very good over the period and they have some good footballers. My total allegiances are to Blues and we will be going out there to try and win a football match at the weekend. We want to make life as difficult for Sunderland as we can and, unfortunately for them, hopefully send their supporters back to the North East without any points.”
How Birmingham are shaping up
Since Birmingham appointed Mowbray on January 8, the club have won two, lost two and drawn once in the Championship.
Tuesday's 1-0 win over Blackburn moved the Blues up to 18th in the Championship, six points clear of the relegation zone.
Former Sunderland player Alex Pritchard (below) is set to miss today's game with a calf injury, while defender Dion Sanderson could return after missing three league games with an ankle issue.
Beale on facing Birmingham and Tony Mowbray
Sunderland will of course come up against former boss Tony Mowbray, who took charge of Birmingham last month.
Here's what Beale had to say when asked about his opposite number.
"Firstly I don't think Tony has anything to prove to the Sunderland fans or people here.
"I think our fans will show their class, and he didn't get a chance to say goodbye either, so that's natural, and then we'll play the game.
"It's Sunderland vs Birmingham, it's a big game. I think the niceties, which I think should happen, will happen and then it's about us going there and getting a result. Every team in this league has got something to play for."